2 killed when plane crashes into home

Two people were killed and a home suffered extensive damage after a plane crashed into the structure.

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The crash happened in Akron, Ohio, on May 14. The 1963 Piper Cherokee had taken off from Akron Fulton Airport before it came down.

2 dead, part of home destroyed, after small plane crashes into Ohio home https://t.co/Uw6VvNWog8 pic.twitter.com/A9GXjQEaAp — WHIO-TV (@whiotv) May 15, 2026

“We got a call that residents saw a plane going down into the house. We got more calls that people heard explosions and we arrived to heavy smoke coming out of the house,” District Chief Sierjie Lash told WJW.

The two people on the plane died in the crash, but luckily no one inside the homes was hurt.

The identities of those killed had not been released, WHIO reported.

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Colton Laudato told WEWS that he grabbed his two young children and their dog and ran from their house as smoke and flames started to fill the living room.

“There’s a ton of black smoke and kind of like flames that are coming through the house at that point. And I just ran upstairs, and I grabbed both, both my oldest and my youngest out of their out of their crib and out of their bed, and just ran outside with them,” he told “Good Morning America.”

He said he was working from home in his basement when the internet went out. He then heard a loud bang and the house shook. Laudato said he thought it was a car or tree that hit the home, never thinking it was a plane.

Laudato said the aircraft hit the garage instead of the home, which is a total loss, WEWS reported.

WHIO reported that an investigation has been launched, with the National Transportation Safety Board in the lead. The Federal Aviation Administration and the Ohio State Highway Patrol are also investigating.

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