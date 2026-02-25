2 men arrested after body of grandfather mistakenly kidnapped is found

The body of Chris Baghsarian was recovered and two men have been arrested and charged in the 85-year-old's kidnapping and murder.

SYDNEY, Australia — Police in Australia arrested two men on Wednesday in connection with the abduction and murder of an 85-year-old grandfather in Sydney, who authorities said was kidnapped by mistake.

The body of Chris Baghsarian, a widower who lived alone, was found near a golf course in Pitt Town early Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he was taken from his bed, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

On Wednesday, police arrested Gerard Andrews, 29, and Daniel Stevens, 24, at their parents’ homes in the Sydney suburbs of Kenthurst and Castle Hill during two separate raids, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Two men arrested over kidnapping and murder of Sydney grandfather https://t.co/1eAPeQgkmd — The Sydney Morning Herald (@smh) February 24, 2026

Both men were charged with taking or detaining in company with intent to ransom, causing actual bodily harm, and murder, according to the newspaper.

Bail was denied for both men, who are scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

In a statement, police said that Baghsarian was not the intended target of the alleged attack.

Detectives believe the kidnappers were looking for the father of Sydney businessman Dimitri Stepanyan, the Morning Herald reported. Stepanyan is a convicted armed robber and founder of the clothing brand Proper Streetwear who lives on the same street as Baghsarian, according to the newspaper.

Stepanyan’s father is 67-year-old Karo Stepanyan.

Marks called the abduction and murder of Baghsarian as “somebody’s worst nightmare”.

“The fact that an innocent man was taken from his home is not acceptable,” he said. “These people need to be held to account for that.”

Police have not confirmed Baghsarian’s cause of death or when he was killed, the Morning Herald reported. Officials believe he was killed shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Feb. 14, the day after he was kidnapped.

Authorities also believe that at least three people were involved in the abduction and expect to make more arrests, CNN reported.

In a statement, Baghsarian’s family said that they “welcome the news of the recent arrests in relation to the kidnapping of our father and grandfather.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group