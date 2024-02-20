2 men charged in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade

Kansas City Chiefs' parade shooting FILE PHOTO: Law enforcement responds to a shooting at Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on February 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Authorities in Missouri announced charges against two young men in connection with the shooting that killed one person and left several more injured during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade last week.

Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City, and Lyndell Mays, 22, of Raytown, each face charges including second-degree murder, KMBC reported. They were each being held in jail Tuesday on a $1 million bail.

If they are convicted, both Miller and Mays face maximum sentences of life in prison.

At a news conference Tuesday, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker stressed that the arrests are part of “the first round of charges” associated with last week’s shooting.

Earlier, authorities said two teenagers were arrested in connection with the Valentine’s Day shooting, which sent people scrambling at the end of the Chiefs’ victory parade. Police said 23 people were ultimately shot, including 43-year-old Elizabeth “Lisa” Lopez-Galvan, a mother and popular DJ who later died of her wounds.

The victims were between 8 and 47 years old, with at least half of them being under the age of 16, Kansas City police Chief Stacey Graves said.

Authorities believe the shooting, which happened just before 2 p.m. west of Union Station, stemmed from a dispute between two people. Investigators do not believe the incident was terrorism-related.

