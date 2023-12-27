2 people injured in apparent road rage hammer attack, police say

Hammer attack: Police collect evidence after two people were allegedly attacked by a man wielding a hammer at a New York City intersection. (Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Two people were injured after they were allegedly attacked by a man wielding a hammer during an apparent road rage incident on Monday night in New York City, authorities said.

According to police, the attack occurred in the Jackson Heights neighborhood the borough of Queens at about 5:30 p.m. EST, WABC-TV reported.

The victims were identified as a 29-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, according to the television station. They told police they were driving home when they got into an argument with another motorist at the intersection of 93rd Street and 37th Avenue, WCBS-TV reported.

The argument apparently escalated, with the man allegedly striking both victims with a hammer, according to the television station.

Both victims were hospitalized, WABC reported. The woman suffered a head injury, while the man suffered injuries to his head and back.

The victims were in stable condition, police said. The suspect fled the scene, according to the television station.

It was unclear what sparked the argument.

There have been no arrests in the case, and police are calling the incident a case of road rage. An investigation is ongoing.