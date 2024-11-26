2 plane collisions in one day at Boston’s Logan International Airport

BOSTON — Three planes and an aircraft tug vehicle were involved in two separate incidents at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday in the midst of busy Thanksgiving travel.

The first incident happened when an American Airlines Boeing 777 flight from Heathrow Airport was being towed and clipped a wingtip of a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 which was parked at its gate, WFXT reported.

The Frontier flight was scheduled to fly to Dallas Fort Worth and had 200 passengers on board.

The American plane also had passengers on board who deplaned shortly after the incident.

No one was hurt on either aircraft and an airport spokesperson told Fox News that it was a minor incident. Both were checked for damage.

Frontier offered its passengers a $100 future travel credit and the option to rebook on Frontier or receive a full refund, Fox News reported. The company also offered hotel and meal vouchers for those who rebooked.

Hours after the first incident, a tug pulling an empty JetBlue plane hit a Cape Air plane.

Three passengers were on board the Cape Air flight. Both of the pilots on that plane were taken to an area hospital as a precaution, WFXT reported.

The JetBlue plane was flagged for inspection after the incident.

Passengers who were to board the JetBlue plane for a flight to Orlando were delayed from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

“I got up, walked down towards the gate, and was just met with a swarm of emergency lights,” Caroline Agid told WFXT. “I look out the window, everybody’s at the window...There were firetrucks, Massport vehicles everywhere, so many police cars.”





