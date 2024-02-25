2024 SAG Awards: Billie Eilish autographs Melissa McCarthy’s forehead with Sharpie

Autograph, please? Billie Eilish signs the forehead of Melissa McCarthy during Saturday's SAG Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Melissa McCarthy got to live a fan’s dream on Saturday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, getting an autograph from singer Billie Eilish.

McCarthy will not be able to keep the signature, though, since Eilish signed the actress’ forehead with a Sharpie, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Eilish and McCarthy were preparing to present the award for female actor in a comedy series when the actress joked about being starstruck by the nine-time Grammy Award winner, according to Deadline.

Here's Billie Eilish signing Melissa McCarthy's forehead at the #SAGAwards. pic.twitter.com/yeDZpga8cI — Netflix (@netflix) February 25, 2024

McCarthy reminded Eilish that they had met several times before, but the “What Was I Made For?” singer did not recall the encounter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We’ve actually met before, but it’s OK, it doesn’t matter. I mean, why would you remember that? You shouldn’t remember. We’ve meet twice, actually we’ve met thrice. You’ve met my daughters and one of my dogs,” McCarthy said. “Fun fact, since you’re asking, I also met you originally in utero because your mom (Maggie Baird) was my first improv teacher. And guess who she was pregnant with? It was you.”

“Wow … that’s … a lot,” Eilish said.

McCarthy then asked Eilish to sign her gown, but the singer demurred, stating that she did not want to ruin it. McCarthy finally convinced Eilish to sign her forehead, which she did -- clapping her hand over the actress’ mouth as she continued talking.

