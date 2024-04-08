2024 Solar eclipse: Woman ‘directed by God’ to shoot at cars on Florida interstate

Shots fired: The Florida Highway Patrol said this car was one of two targeted by a woman who fired shots while driving on a Florida interstate highway. (Florida Highway Patrol)

BONIFAY, Fla. — A Georgia woman is accused of shooting at two motorists on a Florida interstate after telling claiming she was “directed by God” because of the solar eclipse that moved across the country on Monday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from the Florida Highway Patrol, Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, was arrested and booked into the Holmes County Jail. She was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm, the FHP said.

Troopers did not say what part of Georgia Celestine was from, but noted that her vehicle had Georgia license plates.

Troopers said that Celestine had checked out of a local hotel in the Florida Panhandle and told staff members that she was going on a shooting spree that was “directed by God” in relation to the solar eclipse.

Celestine, driving a purple Dodge Challenger, entered Interstate 10 at mile marker 112 and headed west toward Pensacola, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Within five miles of merging onto the highway, Celestine allegedly fired shots at a vehicle, the FHP release stated.

The vehicle was hit multiple times, troopers said. The motorist was struck by glass fragments and was grazed on the arm by a bullet. The man was able to steer his vehicle onto the shoulder of I-10.

Troopers said the suspect continued west on the interstate and allegedly shot at another vehicle near mile marker 107. The victim was struck in the neck and taken to a nearby hospital; their condition was not released.

Troopers caught up to the suspect near mile marker 96 and conducted a traffic stop, the FHP said. Troopers recovered an AR-15 and a 9mm handgun inside the vehicle and arrested Celestine.

It was unclear whether Celestine was represented by an attorney or whether bail had been set.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group