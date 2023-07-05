3 killed, several injured at July Fourth celebration in Shreveport, Louisiana

Police Authorities are investigating a shooting that left at least three people dead and several others injured on July 4, 2023, during an annual Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, Louisiana. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

SHREVEPORT, La. — At least three people died and several others were injured in a shooting during a Fourth of July block party in Shreveport, according to multiple reports.

The shooting happened late Tuesday night, just before midnight, in the city’s Martin Luther King neighborhood, KTBS reported.

Police told KTAL-TV that officials pronounced two people dead at the scene of the shooting. Another person was pronounced dead after arriving at a hospital, the news station reported.

At least six people were injured, according to KTAL and KSLA. KTBS reported that seven people were injured.

The shooting happened during an annual Fourth of July block party, District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor told KSLA.

“This should not happen,” she told the news station. “Now we are the victims of a mass shooting in our community.... It is trauma for those individuals that only wanted to have a very good time on this holiday.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remained unclear Wednesday. Authorities continue to investigate.