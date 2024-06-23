3-year-old on tricycle killed in shooting at family gathering in Buffalo; 7-year-old sister injured

3-year-old killed: A young child was killed and his older sister was injured in a shooting in Buffalo, New York. (Andrew Sentipal/Andrew - stock.adobe.com)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A young child was killed and his older sister was injured in a shooting in Buffalo, New York, on Friday night.

The shooting happened at a family gathering in Buffalo. A 3-year-old boy was on a tricycle when he was shot and killed, The Associated Press reported. He was identified by WKBW as Raymone Carter.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m., the news outlet reported. The young boy was taken to the hospital where he later died. His sister was shot too but is expected to make a full recovery.

“A 3-year-old riding his tricycle, having fun with members of his family on a hot summer night, his 7-year-old big sister right by his side, and out of nowhere gunfire erupts. And the children are struck by gunfire,” Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference, according to the AP.

Brown said that the two children were not the intended targets of the shooting, according to the AP.

“There’s no way they were targets of this. The motives of the shooter(s), whether it was another target or shots being fired into the crowd, they were not the target,” Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said, according to WKBW.

“Amazing kid, didn’t do anybody no harm, and this is very devastating,” Martina Carter, Raymone’s oldest sister, said, according to the news outlet. “I would have never thought a 3-year-old baby playing outside at a graduation party would be in a miss-fire, shot and killed.”

