4-year-old dies after run over by trailer in Oklahoma

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — A young child was killed as a result of a crash in Bryan County, Oklahoma, on Saturday.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was driving his truck with a flatbed trailer through a pasture area in Bokchito just after noon. Saturday, according to KXII.
The 4-year-old boy was reportedly riding on the side of the trailer when he fell off, KWTV reported.
Authorities said the boy was hit in the head by a tire, KXII reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The boy’s name has not been released, according to KWTV.
It is not clear if there will be any charges.