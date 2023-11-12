4-year-old dies after run over by trailer in Oklahoma

Boy killed: A 4-year-old was killed as a result of a crash in Bryan County, Oklahoma. (kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. — A young child was killed as a result of a crash in Bryan County, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man was driving his truck with a flatbed trailer through a pasture area in Bokchito just after noon. Saturday, according to KXII.

The 4-year-old boy was reportedly riding on the side of the trailer when he fell off, KWTV reported.

Authorities said the boy was hit in the head by a tire, KXII reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The boy’s name has not been released, according to KWTV.

It is not clear if there will be any charges.