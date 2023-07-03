4.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Alaska

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake in Southern Alaska rattled the Anchorage area early Monday, according to officials with the U.S. Geological Survey.
No damage or injuries were immediately reported.
The earthquake, which was felt in the Anchorage and Mat-Su regions, happened just before 6:50 a.m. local time, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. It happened about 12 miles west-southwest of Anchorage and two miles from Eagle River, USGS officials said.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.7 - 1 km SW of Eagle River, Alaska https://t.co/jnvjUoyMfo— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) July 3, 2023
Officials with the National Weather Service said they were not expecting a tsunami in the wake of the temblor.
Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 015mi NE Anchorage, Alaska 0647AKDT Jul 3: Tsunami NOT expected— NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) July 3, 2023
#NTWC
Nearly 23,500 earthquakes have been reported this year in Alaska as of Monday morning, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center.