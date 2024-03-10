49ers QB Brock Purdy marries college sweetheart in Iowa

Married: Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt kissed before Super Bowl LVIII last month. On Saturday, they kissed again as husband and wife. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Brock Purdy did not win a Super Bowl ring last month, but the San Francisco 49ers quarterback was sporting a wedding ring after marrying his college sweetheart on Saturday.

Purdy, 24, who was “Mr. Irrelevant” by being the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, took a relevant step in life when he married Jenna Brandt in Des Moines, Iowa, People reported.

Purdy and Brandt first met when they were students at Iowa State University, according to the Des Moines Register. They became engaged in July 2023.

Purdy played football at Iowa State while Brandt, a native of Sumner, Iowa, was a setter on the volleyball team, E! Online reported. Brandt made their relationship official in November 2022 in an Instagram post while the couple vacationed in St. Cloud, Florida.

She eventually transferred to Northern Iowa in 2021, but her relationship with Purdy remained strong, according to People.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the wedding. The gossip website also published photos from the ceremony.

According to the photographer who shot the couple’s engagement photos in San Mateo County, California, the newlyweds plan to take wedding photos in Lake Tahoe, SFGate.com reported.

“Many know already that today is Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt’s wedding day! Congrats to them,” photographer Charleton Churchill wrote on Instagram. “I’m excited to photograph them again after their wedding in Lake Tahoe in their wedding attire, where they also want photos.”

Purdy led the 49ers to a 12-4 regular-season record in 2023, throwing for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdowns, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. He was also named to the Pro Bowl. Pressed into service in 2022, Purdy went 5-0 during the regular season.

He led San Francisco to the NFC Championship in both of his seasons with the 49ers. He tore an ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) against Philadelphia in his first NFC title appearance, but returned to the 49ers in 2023 and led the team to Super Bowl LVIII.

Purdy and the 49ers lost 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.

