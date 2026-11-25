File photo. A Cessna Centurion 210 plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi on Tuesday, killing all six people on board.

Six people, including two children, died on Tuesday when a small plane crashed off the coast of Mississippi, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

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According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna Centurian 210 crashed southwest of Pascagoula at about 3:30 p.m. CT, The New York Times reported. It crashed into the water about two miles northeast of Horn Island, according ot CNN.

In a news release, the Coast Guard said that all six bodies were recovered from the fuselage of the aircraft by the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. The agency said that air traffic control officials from Mobile, Alabama, lost control with the aircraft at about 3:45 p.m. CT.

4 adults, 2 children on board plane that crashed near Horn Island, Coast Guard says https://t.co/oWvb3je5aN — WLOX (@WLOX) November 25, 2026

The search lasted about four hours, CNN reported.

Juan Ros, a public affairs officer for the Coast Guard’s Mobile Sector, said interview that the victims on board included two boys, ages 8 and 10, according to NBC News.

“This is a heartbreaking outcome, and our deepest sympathies are with the families and loved ones who are facing an unimaginable loss,” Coast Guard spokesperson Cmdr. Trevor Blount said in a statement. “While this is not the outcome any of us had hoped for, we are grateful for the strong interagency coordination that enabled us to swiftly locate those aboard the aircraft and provide closure to their families.”

NTSB is investigating the Nov. 24 crash of a Cessna 210L near Horn Island, Mississippi. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 25, 2026

According to the Coast Guard, the plane left New Orleans Lakefront Airport and was traveling to Page Field in Fort Myers, Florida, WLOX reported. It had reached an altitude of 8,800 feet when it began to descend, the Coast Guard said.

The FAA reported that the plane was descending at 10,000 feet per minute when contact was lost, according to the television station. The aircraft was diving at 18,000 feet a minute, more than 200 mph in the final seconds, CNN reported.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board said they would investigate.

Horn Island is an undeveloped island about 12 miles from Biloxi and is only accessible by private boat, CNN reported.

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