Dispatch audio from Britney Spears’ arrest released

FILE PHOTO: Singer Britney Spears waves as she attends the announcement of her new residency, "Britney: Domination" at Park MGM on October 18, 2018, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Spears will perform 32 shows at Park Theater at Park MGM starting in February 2019. New details from her March 5 arrest have been released. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Media outlets have obtained the dispatch call that led to the arrest of singer Britney Spears.

Page Six was the first to report that the call, saying that the dispatcher relayed that the “Black BMW sedan in and out of lanes… speeding," and describing the car as a “2026 convertible out of LA.”

An officer asked, “Can we send all units down towards this area, please?”

Another officer eventually says, “Talking with the driver,” and “Driver is out of the vehicle.”

One officer asked for a DRE, or a Drug Recognition Expert, who can conduct field sobriety tests, according to TMZ.

They then asked for a tow truck.

California Highway Patrol confirmed that Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs, the Los Angeles Times reported.

CHP said Spears was alone in the car and “showed signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests.”

She was taken into custody and booked in at about 3 a.m. PT Thursday, and released after 6 a.m., according to the newspaper.

Officials said tests are pending and a source told the Times that her blood was drawn at an area medical center. She was not hurt in the incident, TMZ said.

A representative for Spears said in a statement, “This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

The statement continued, “Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in a long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully she can get the support she needs during this difficult time.

“Her boys are going to be spending time with her,” the rep said, adding, “Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

