9/11 victim’s remains identified nearly 23 years after 2001 attacks

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham on Thursday announced the identification of a victim from the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center.

The victim was identified as John Ballantine Niven and has become the 1,650th person to be identified since 2001 through DNA analysis, according to the mayor’s office. 2,753 remains were recovered from the attack. Around 1,103 victims remain unidentified.

Neven was 44 years old, according to WABC. He was married and had an 18-month-old child at the time.

Neven worked in insurance on the 105th tower of the second tower, according to the news outlet. His family split time between Manhattan and Oyster Bay, The Associated Press reported.

“While the pain from the enormous losses on September 11th never leaves us, the possibility of new identifications can offer solace to the families of victims,” said New York City Mayor Eric Adams. “I’m grateful for the ongoing work from the Office of Chief Medical Examiner that honors the memory of John Ballantine Niven and all those we lost.”

“Our solemn promise to find answers for families using the latest advances in science stands as strong today as in the immediate days after the World Trade Center attacks,” said Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jason Graham. “This new identification attests to our agency’s unwavering commitment and the determination of our scientists.”

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in New York, at the Pentagon and by Shanksville, Pennsylvania, according to the AP.

