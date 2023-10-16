‘AbFab’ to return?: Jennifer Saunders says she’ll have script soon

New 'AbFab?' FILE PHOTO: Jennifer Saunders on stage during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at Southbank Centre on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Stuart C. Wilson/Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images fo)

The year 2023 will hopefully end fabulously for Jennifer Saunders.

She said she’s writing a new script for “Absolutely Fabulous” based on the BBC sitcom.

Saunders said she would have it done by the end of the year after promising her longtime collaborator and friend, Dawn French, that she would have a first draft done in the next two months, Entertainment Weekly reported.

French, according to Saunders, frequently challenges her when she needs inspiration to get a project done.

One time, Saunders shared on a recent podcast, she said that she would have had to pay French £10,000 (about $12,200) if she hadn’t written the “Absolutely Fabulous” film.

The pair shook on the most recent challenge during the podcast’s season finale, sealing the deal.

There was no word on how much of a role, if any, would be written for Saunders’ “AbFab” co-star Joanna Lumley, but Saunders said, “Possibly, including some ‘AbFab’-ness, but not totally ‘AbFab’.”

Lumley, who played Saunders’ partner in crime Patsy, said in 2020 that a reboot of the series was unlikely because of the death of June Whitfield, who played the mother of Saunder’s character Edina “Eddie” Monsoon, Huffington Post UK reported.

“We’re now all older. We’ll wait and see. But it’s up to Jennifer, it’s not up to any of us,” Lumley said during her appearance on “The Jonathan Ross Show.”

The original show starred Julia Sawalha as Saffron “Saffy” Monsoon, Eddie’s daughter; Jane Horrocks as Bubble; and Saunders, Lumley and Whitfield. It ran from 1992-2012 and spawned a movie in 2016, according to IMDB.

