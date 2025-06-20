Aflac discloses cyberattack, part of campaign against insurance companies

FILE PHOTO: Aflac said it was the target of a cyberattack that may have accessed customers' information.

Insurance company Aflac announced that it was a victim of a cyberattack.

The company said in a news release it “identified suspicious activity” on its U.S. network on June 12 and “promptly initiated our cyber incident response protocols and stopped the intrusion within hours.”

In the press release issued on Friday, the company said that the business is still operational and the systems were not affected by ransomware.

The company is investigating, but preliminary information said that “the unauthorized party used social engineering tactics to gain access to our network.”

Aflac has started to review files that may have been impacted but it cannot yet determine how many customers were impacted by the cyberattack.

Some of the files may contain claims, health information, social security and other personal information that may include customers, their beneficiaries, employees, agents or other individuals.

CNN reported that Aflac is the largest company to fall victim to cybercriminals who have been targeting U.S. insurance companies. Erie Insurance and Philadelphia Insurance Companies have also been attacked in recent weeks.

They all have similar modes of attack that have been connected to the group known as Scattered Spider, CNN reported.

The group was linked to the 2023 cyberattack on Las Vegas hotels and casinos owned by MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment. They’re also suspected of attacking several retailers.

Earlier this month, United Natural Foods, a Whole Foods and other grocery store supplier, was the victim of a hack that led to shortages on store shelves, The Associated Press reported.

Victoria’s Secret had to shut down its online store for almost four days after an attack, while its corporate computer systems were also attacked, according to the AP.

Aflac has set up a hotline to help those who may be impacted and will offer free credit monitoring and identity theft protection, as well as Medical Shield for the next two years.

The hotline, which can be reached at 855-361-0305, will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET until the end of June.

