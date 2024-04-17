Amber alert claiming 13-year-old took brother and drove off is canceled; kids found safe

Amber Alert canceld A 13-year-old Montgomery, Alabama, girl who authorities said they believed abducted her 5-year-old brother and drove off in an SUV Tuesday, has been found safe, along with the boy, police said. (carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 13-year-old Montgomery, Alabama, girl who authorities said they believed abducted her 5-year-old brother and drove off in an SUV Tuesday, has been found safe, along with the boy, police said.

Police in Alabama issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning for the children who were found Tuesday afternoon uninjured in Selma, Alabama, about an hour west of Montgomery.

In the Amber Alert, authorities said the girl drove off with the boy in a 2011 white Chevrolet Equinox, according to al.com.

The Montgomery Police Department did not offer any additional information on the two children or what happened on Tuesday, according to USA Today.

The children’s mother, Shardasha Tyus, reported their disappearance on Tuesday at about 2:38 a.m., Montgomery Police Major Saba Coleman said.

According to law enforcement authorities, it’s believed the teen and the boy left their home at around 9 p.m. Monday.



