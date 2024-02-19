AMC settles subscribers’ class action suit with $8.3 million fund

AMC settled a class action suit by subscribers who said their data was improperly shared.

>> Read more trending news

If you subscribed to AMC+ or any of its affiliates and watched any content between Jan. 18, 2012, and Jan. 10, 2024, you may have already received an email informing you of your eligibility for a part of an $8.3 million settlement agreed on by the class action attorneys and the network.

If you haven’t seen the email, check your junk mail, and if you still can’t find it, you can check your eligibility and issue a claim directly on the settlement website (www.amcvppsettlement.com) or download a claim form from the site to send in.

The deadline is April 9. according to USA Today.

AMC’s other services include Shudder, BBC America and Sundance Now streaming services.

The subscribers claimed the company gave out users’ personally identifiable information to other parties without consent.

AMC denied any wrongdoing but set up the $8.3 million fund the claims.

The network said it’s impossible to calculate how much each subscriber will receive until attorney’s fees and other expenses are applied. But given a settlement group of 11.4 million subscribers, the award could be less than $1 each, according to USA Today.

On the bright side: claimants will receive a free one-week subscription to AMC+.

The website and the email will give you instructions to file your claim. But one Reddit user suggested everybody decline the payment and try to form a bigger class action suit and sue for more money, because “$8.3 million is chump change for them.”

© 2024 Cox Media Group