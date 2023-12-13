Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ star, dead at 61

Andre Braugher: The actor died at the age of 61, his publicist said. (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for FLC)

Andre Braugher, who played no-nonsense Capt. Raymond Holt on the television comedy series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” died Monday his publicist said. He was 61.

The death of Braugher, who also won an Emmy for his role as Detective Frank Pembleton on “Homicide: Life on Street,” was confirmed on Tuesday by his publicist, Jennifer Allen, Variety reported. Allen said the actor died after a brief illness.

Braugher starred in 153 episodes of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” from 2013 until 2021, according to IMDb.com.

He also starred in 100 episodes of “Homicide: Life on the Street” during the show’s run from 1993 to 1998, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Braugher won his first Emmy Award in 1998 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series for his role in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” the entertainment news website reported. He won his second Emmy for his work on the 2006 miniseries, “Thief,” Variety reported.

The actor had more than 100 television and film credits during his 35-year career, according to Deadline.

The Chicago-born actor graduated from Stanford University and then attended Juilliard School in the drama division, according to Variety.

He began his professional acting career as Telly Savalas’ detective sidekick in the television movie revivals of “Kojak” beginning in 1989. His breakout role came in 1989 in the Civil War-era film “Glory.” He played Thomas Searles, a free Black man who joined the first Black regiment, according to Variety.

Braugher also had roles in feature films, including “City of Angels,” “Frequency” and “Poseidon,” Variety reported. He also appeared in “The Tuskegee Airmen” and “Get on the Bus,” according to Deadline.

He also appeared as a former Philadelphia police officer-turned-cab driver in the television series, “Hack,” from 2002 to 2004, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Braugher also played a character based on a real-life doctor on the 2000-01 series “Gideon’s Crossing.”

Braugher was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson, according to The Associated Press. They had three sons.

