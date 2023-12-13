Armed man found passed out in vehicle sleeps through SWAT team commands

Standoff: Police in San Antonio had a standoff with a man who had a gun -- but was asleep in a shot-up truck. (Chalabala/iStock )

SAN ANTONIO — An armed man passed out in a vehicle had no trouble sleeping, even after a SWAT team used loudspeakers and bang grenades in an attempt to wake him, Texas authorities said.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, the unidentified man was found by employees of a San Antonio convenience store passed out in a shot-up red truck between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. CST on Tuesday, KENS-TV reported.

“EMS made the location and did see the individual in the truck,” San Antonio police Sgt. Washington Moscoso told KSAT-TV. “When they went to approach the vehicle, they saw that he was holding a handgun.”

Moscoso said police officers, and later a SWAT team, were called to the scene, but all failed to rouse the man from his slumber, according to the television station.

As a precaution, the truck was surrounded by authorities, who also closed off the block near the 7-Eleven store, KABB-TV reported.

SWAT officers yelled at the man in English and Spanish over a loudspeaker, blared their sirens and fired off bang grenades, but to no avail, according to KSAT.

The man did not react until SWAT officers forced entry into the vehicle and pulled him out, according to the television station.

“Eventually, our SWAT officers entered the vehicle forcefully (and) extracted the individual, who then woke up,” Moscoso told reporters.

While there were bullet holes in the truck, the man did not appear to be injured, KSAT reported. Authorities later learned that the truck had been stolen, according to KENS.

Police said the man finally woke up and he was taken into custody, KABB reported. He could be facing charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possibly felony weapons possession, according to the television station.