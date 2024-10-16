Author era: Taylor Swift announces she’s written a book

Taylor Swift 'Eras' book FILE PHOTO": Taylor Swift performs on stage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on August 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) (Kate Green/Getty Images)

First came the massive ticket sales, and then the world tour that spawned a theatrical release and various streaming viewing parties, now fans of Taylor Swift will be able to have a book all about the “Eras Tour.”

Swift announced she’s entering her author era this week with her plans to publish a 256-page book that will show the highlights from her record-breaking tour, The Wall Street Journal reported.

US Weekly said this is the first book written by Swift.

She posted the announcement to Instagram, writing it “is hard to comprehend” that the tour is almost over.

It will be a hardcover, coffee-table book that will have her reflections alongside more than 500 photos, including behind-the-scenes and on-stage images that are exclusive to the book.

It will be exclusively available at Target on Nov. 29.

She hasn’t forgotten her music, however.

She also announced new vinyl and CD versions of “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology.” They are expansions of her previously released album and also will be only available at Target starting Nov. 29. The anthology had been available digitally and had 15 extra tracks not in the main “Tortured Poets” release, US Weekly reported.

The physical version of the album will have 35 tracks, instead of the 31 available on the digital version, the publication said.

The book and the new album release will be available to international fans, but details were not released yet, US Weekly reported.

Swift is on the final portion of the tour, returning to North America after her European leg. Her first concert is on Friday in Miami with stops in several cities before ending the year-and-a-half tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8.

During her brief, two-month break between the European and the final portion of the tour she has been spotted out with boyfriend Travis Kelce, even taking in a baseball game together when the Yankees took on the Guardians in game one of the ALCS in New York. They were also out over the weekend with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the MLB reported.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend ALCS Game One NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Jerrod Carmichael, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend Game One of the American League Championship Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images) (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Photos: Taylor Swift through the years Here are some memorable photos of Taylor Swift through the years. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group