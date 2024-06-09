Authorities investigating after 2 juveniles killed in shooting in Florida

Jacksonville shooting: Two young men were found shot to death early Sunday morning in Jacksonville, Florida. (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two young men were found shot to death early Sunday morning in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found two juvenile boys with multiple gunshot wounds, WJAX reported.

Both boys were pronounced dead at the scene the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the news outlet reported.

The victims were found in a community parking lot of an apartment complex. Both boys did not live in the apartment complex.

Investigators said that there are no known witnesses to the shooting.

The names of the victims have not been released due to being underage. It is also unclear if there is a suspect in custody. No possible motive has been released.





