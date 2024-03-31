Barge strikes bridge on Arkansas River in Oklahoma, delays traffic for 2 hours

Barge hits bridge: A barge struck a bridge along the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma. (Oklahoma Highway Patrol)

SALLISAW, Okla. — A barge struck a bridge over the Arkansas River in eastern Oklahoma on Saturday, causing a two-hour traffic delay, authorities said.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the vessel struck the bridge near the Robert S. Kerr Lock and Dam, KHBS-TV reported.

The incident occurred nearly a week after a freighter struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing the span to collapse. At least six construction workers died; two bodies have been recovered.

An Arkansas River bridge reopened after a barge struck it Saturday afternoon near Sallisaw. MORE: https://t.co/fjtM8ynzrm pic.twitter.com/rq0DEJM74M — koconews (@koconews) March 30, 2024

In Oklahoma, all lanes of U.S. 59 were closed at about 1:25 p.m. CDT just south of Sallisaw, KOCO-TV reported. The lanes reopened about two hours later, according to KOKI-TV.

Engineers with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined that it was safe to reopen, KOCO reported.

There are no reports of injuries, according to KHBS.

The bridge crosses the Arkansas River where it enters the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir, according to The Associated Press. It was unclear what caused the barge to strike the bridge, according to the news organization.

