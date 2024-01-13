Bill Hayes, ‘Days of Our Lives’ star dies at 98

Bill Hayes WOODSTOCK, GA - OCTOBER 30: Actor Bill Hayes attends the Days of our Lives book signing at Elm Street Cultural Village on October 30, 2015 in Woodstock, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Corday Productions) (Ben Rose)

Longtime star of “Day of Our Lives” soap opera, Bill Hayes died Friday at the age of 98.

Hayes was born William Foster Hayes III, according to People Magazine.

Since 1970, Hayes played Doug Williams on “Day of Our Lives,” according to Variety.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes. One of the longest-running characters on “Days of Our Lives”, Bill originated the role of ‘Doug Williams’ in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life,” a rep for the television series told People Magazine.

He met his wife, actress Susan Seaforth on the show as well. Seaforth and Hayes got married in 1974 and according to Variety, their characters on the show also got married about two years later.

“I have known Bill for most of my life and he embodied the heart and soul of ‘Days of our Lives,’ " said executive producer Ken Corday, according to Variety. “Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

Hayes earned two Daytime Emmy nominations for his role on the soap opera in 1975 and 1978. According to Variety, both Hayes and Seaforth-Hayes earned lifetime achievement awards in 2018 from the Daytime Emmy Awards.

Before he was a part of the soap opera world, Hayes was a regular on the TV variety program from Sid Caesar called “Your Show of Shows,” according to the Hollywood Reporter. He also had a number-one song in the county in 1955 called “The Ballad of Davy Crockett.”

Hayes also worked with Florence Henderson who went on to become a star on the “Brady Bunch.” They two were known as “The Singing Sweethearts,” the Hollywood Reporter reported. The two sang about Oldsmobilies in TV commercials.

Hayes is survived by his son, William Foster Hayes IV, according to People Magazine.

No cause of death has been released.

