Billboard announces Song of the Summer for 2023

With kids back in school and college football started, summer is over, so it’s fitting that Billboard has announced what song was the anthem of the season for 2023.

Billboard tracks the top songs from Memorial Day through Labor Day every year and announces which ones provided the soundtrack of summer.

This year, the charts were from June 10 to Sept 9.

“Last Night” by Morgan Wallen was crowned the top song of summer. It is the first time a country song has come in as number one since 1974.

It joins such classics as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones (1965), “Light My Fire” by The Doors (1967), “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” by Elton John and Kiki Dee (1976), “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor (1982), “Macarena” by Los Del Rio (1996) and “Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé featuring Jay Z (2003).

Rounding out the top five songs are:

“Last Night,” Morgan Wallen “Fast Car,” Luke Combs “Calm Down,” Rema and Selena Gomez “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus “All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

To see the complete list for 2023, visit Billboard.

With Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s 1988 “Fast Car” included on the list, it is the first time that two country songs topped the Songs of Summer charts since the Hot 100′s — the source of the list — started in 1958, Billboard said.

