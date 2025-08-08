Billy Howton, believed to be the oldest living NFL player, dies

FILE PHOTO: 1956 NFL Pro Bowl Football Game - East vs. West at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. East Team coached by Washington's Joe Kuharich. West Team coach is Los Angeles Rams Sid Gillman. Pictured is West Team player Bill Howton of the Green Bay Packers, #32. Howton died on Aug 5 at the age of 95. (Photo by Bob D'Olivo/The Enthusiast Network via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The man believed to be the oldest living NFL player has died.

Billy Howton was 95 years old.

Howton played for the Green Bay Packers and was considered by The Associated Press as “one of the most productive wide receivers in the pre-Super Bowl era.

He died in Houston on Aug. 4, according to the team’s news website.

The NFL Players’ Association, which he founded and was the first president of, released a statement on X that read, “We are saddened by the passing of Billy Howton. He was a key figure in the NFLPA’s formation & a pioneer for player rights. Because of Billy’s advocacy as our first president, today’s players have a pension, disability benefits & a voice of their own in the business of football.”

The AP said that Howton scored the Packers’ first receiving touchdown at Lambeau Field in 1957. He was also the first NFL rookie to have a 1,000-yard receiving season, a benchmark he set in 1952. His record was set in only 12 games, according to the team.

He was a four-time Pro-Bowler and two-time All-Pro.

Howton holds the team’s record for 257 receiving yards in a single game. He also held the record for receptions by a receiver with 503 and receiving yards of 8,459 at the time of his retirement, the AP said.

He is a member of the Green Bay Packers’ Hall of Fame, inducted in 1974.

After his seven years in Green Bay, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns in 1959 and then was part of the first Dallas Cowboys team in 1960, playing for Tom Landry and with Eddie LeBaron and Don Meredith.

He spent four seasons with the Cowboys before retiring, the Packers said.

Off the field, he pushed to have clean towels, shirts and jock straps when the Packers and other teams held two practices a day.

Howton was elected the first NFLPA president in 1958 and threatened to bring an antitrust lawsuit against the league when it refused to create a pension plan for players. Pensions were started in 1959.

He leaves behind his three children.

