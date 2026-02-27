Bobby J. Brown, ‘The Wire’ actor, dies

Bobby J. Brown, seen in an episode of "We Own This City," died after a fire at the age of 62.

An actor known for his role on HBO’s “The Wire” has died.

Bobby J. Brown was 62 years old.

Brown’s agent confirmed his death.

“Bobby J. Brown was an actor of incredible depth and a man of great character. Whether in the boxing ring or on a film set, he brought a unique authenticity and dedication to everything he did,” Albert Bramante said in a statement to CBS News. “His passing is a significant loss to the acting community, and he will be deeply missed by all of us at the agency. We ask for the privacy of his family to be respected during this unimaginably difficult time.”

While Bramante did not provide a cause of death, Brown’s daughter told TMZ he died of smoke inhalation after a barn fire.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told TMZ Brown died from diffuse thermal injury and smoke inhalation, adding that his death was an accident.

He was apparently trying to jump-start a vehicle and had called a family member for a fire extinguisher, but by the time the person got there, the barn was engulfed.

Brown’s wife also suffered burns trying to save him, TMZ reported.

Brown was born in Washington, D.C. and was an amateur boxer who had a 73-13 record, including five Golden Glove Championships, CBS News reported.

He became a professional boxer in Atlantic City, a career that led to his becoming an actor when he appeared in “Homeboy,” with Mickey Rourke.

Brown also appeared on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “The Corner,” among other roles, according to IMDB. He also served as director on two documentaries.

Page Six said he left behind his wife and two adult children.

