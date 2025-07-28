Boxer Dwight Muhammad Qawi, ex-convict who became two-weight world champ, dead at 72

The Hall of Fame boxer, who won titles in two weight classes, died July 25. He was 72.

CAMDEN, N.J. — Dwight Muhammad Qawi, a Hall of Fame boxer who took up the sport while serving time in prison and became a world champion in two weight divisions, died July 25. He was 72.

Qawi’s sister, Wanda King, said he died after a five-year battle with dementia.

“He was a great father, a great Pop-Pop to his grandchildren,” King told BoxingScene. “He had a heart of gold, and he fought his dementia illness just like he was fighting in the ring.

Born Dwight Braxton in Baltimore, Qawi grew up in Camden, New Jersey.

He was serving a sentence for armed robbery at Rahway State Prison in New Jersey when he began competing in the facility’s boxing program.

He turned pro shortly after his release from prison in 1978. He would compile a 41-11-1 record with 25 knockouts over the next two decades.

Nicknamed “The Camden Buzzsaw,” the 5-foot-7 Qawi won his first world title in 1981, shortly before converting to Islam. He defeated Matthew Saad Muhammad for the WBC light heavyweight crown.

After winning a rematch with Saad Muhammad in 1982, Qawi lost to WBA champion Michael Spinks in a unification bout in March 1983.

Qawi moved up in weight and won his second world title in July 1985, defeating Piet Crous for the WBA cruiserweight crown. Qawi lost the title to future heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield in a 15-round split decision held in Atlanta on July 12, 1986.

Holyfield would win the rematch 17 months later.

Qawi later moved up in class to the heavyweight division, where he lost to George Foreman in seven rounds.

Qawi, who retired in 1998, was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2004.

He would spend a great deal of time during his retirement years as a youth advocate and drug and alcohol counselor in New Jersey.

