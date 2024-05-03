Britney Spears twists ankle amid hotel incident; says ‘paramedics came to my door’

Britney Spears injures ankle FILE PHOTO: BEVERLY HILLS, CA: Honoree Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 12, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Paramedics were called to the famous Chateau Marmont hotel in Los Angeles Monday when pop star Britney Spears injured her ankle jumping around in the living room of one of the hotel’s suites.

In an Instagram post on May 2, Spears, 42, said “paramedics came to my door,” during a visit to Los Angeles.

“I really twisted my ankle last night like an idiot. This is to show proof,” said Spears in a video showing off her swollen ankle while sitting on a carpeted floor.

She said she felt like an “idiot” after she tried “to do a leap in the living room at the Cheateau, and I fell, embarrassed myself, and that’s it.”

According to Spears, “paramedics came to my door” and “caused this huge scene.” She added, “But yeah, it is actually pretty bad ... .”

According to People, the singer had a fight with Paul Richard Soliz — whom she was first linked to following her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari in August 2023 — at the hotel.

Spears and Asghari’s divorce was finalized on Thursday, after the couple was declared legally single on Dec. 2, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Last week, Spears also settled with her father Jamie Spears regarding legal fees after a two-and-half-year battle over her conservatorship.

