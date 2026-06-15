Carolina Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, top Vegas 3-0 in Game 6

Jordan Staal hoists the Stanley Cup after the Carolina Hurricanes won pro hockey's biggest prize.

LAS VEGAS — The Stanley Cup has returned to the Carolinas after 20 years.

Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake scored goals and the Carolina Hurricanes used a smothering defense to win the franchise’s second Stanley Cup on Sunday. Carolina clinched the series with a 3-0 victory against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6.

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The Hurricanes won the best-of-seven series 4-2, winning three straight games after falling behind 2-1.

Hall set the tone for Carolina when he scored 3:47 into the first period. It was his 19th point of the postseason, The Athletic reported. Hall has been especially proficient during Carolina’s series-clinching victories, scoring a franchise-record three goals and nine points in four games, according to the sports news website.

He also set a franchise record with 11 points in nine road games.

“That’s the game right there,” Blake said. “It was 3-0 with an empty-netter, but if we don’t score that goal … that’s just what he does. That’s how he’s been all playoffs.”

Carolina’s defense has also been a force, limiting Vegas to five goals in Games 4 and 5 and blanking the Knights in Game 6, ESPN reported.

THE CAROLINA HURRICANES HAVE WON THE STANLEY CUP FOR THE SECOND TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY! 🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/q01BGR91Hh — ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2026

That helped Carolina earn its first Stanley Cup since 2006.

“That’s a lot of years,” said Carolina center Jordan Staal, who received the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP. “It’s amazing. This is something I’ve been going after ever since we got the first one. You want to win it again and again and again. What a feeling, what a battle.

“The boys were grinding today, my goodness. So many individual efforts just to keep the puck out of our net. It was an amazing ride. I’m just so proud of these guys.”

Hurricanes goalie Brandon Bussi stopped 22 shots to record his first playoff shutout, ESPN reported.

“It’s special, it’s been a special year,” Bussi said after the game. “It’s been an honor to be able to do it with this group. Everyone deserves it so much.”

Blake had a second-period goal and added an assist, while Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-net goal in the third period.

It was Blake’s seventh goal of the postseason and gave him a team-leading 20 points for the playoffs, The Athletic reported. Logan Stankoven was credited with the assist.

“That’s how we’ve been all playoffs, I feel like,” Blake said. “We just flipped the switch a little bit. Every time we’re out there, we’re going to make an effort, and we’re gonna hound the puck and make it hard on their defensemen.

“And Stanks, that’s just how he plays. He’s a junkyard dog out there.”

Carolina, the top seed in the Eastern Conference, went 16-3 in the postseason, WRAL reported. Under the current playoff format, only the Edmonton Oilers in 1988 were better, with Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier helping the franchise to a 16-2 postseason mark, according to the television station.

0 of 17 Stanley Cup Final: Seth Jarvis of the Carolina Hurricanes poses for a photo with friends in confetti on the ice after Game 6. (Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Carolina's Andrei Svechnikov lifts the Stanley Cup after the Hurricanes' 3-0 win against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6. (RJ Forbus/NHLI via Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: From left, Alexander Nikishin, Pyotr Kochetkov and Andrei Svechnikov pose with the Stanley Cup. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Carolina's Jordan Staal holds the Conn Smythe Trophy after the Hurricanes won Game 6. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour cradles the Stanley Cup after Game 6. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup final: Jordan Staal hoists the Stanley Cup after the Carolina Hurricanes won pro hockey's biggest prize. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate after winning Game 6 to clinch the Stanley Cup (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Carolina's Sebastian Aho, left, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi celebrate in the locker room after Game 6. (Brian Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Brandon Bussi and Mark Jankowski hug while Jaccob Slavin (74) celebrates after the Carolina Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup. (David Becker/NHLI via Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Goalie Brandon Bussi of the Carolina Hurricanes makes a save during the first period. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup final Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes, right, hits Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights during Game 6. (Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights were blanked during Game 6. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Jalen Chatfield of the Carolina Hurricanes. left, checks Ivan Barbashev of the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: Carolina Hurricanes v Vegas Golden Knights - Game Six Carolina's Taylor Hall (71) scores a goal during the first period of Game 6. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Stanley Cup Final: The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate a goal during the first period. (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

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