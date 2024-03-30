Chance Perdomo, ‘Gen V,’ ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ star, dead at 27

Chance Perdomo: The "Gen V" and "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" star died as a result of a motorcycle accident, his publicist said on March 30. He was 27. (Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Chance Perdomo, who starred in the television series “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” died after being involved in a motorcycle accident, a representative for the actor said Saturday. He was 27.

>> Read more trending news

The actor’s representative released a statement confirming his death but did not say when or where the accident occurred, Variety reported. Nobody else was involved in the accident, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Chance Perdomo’s untimely passing as a result of a motorcycle accident,” the representative said. “Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved. His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.”

No other details were released.

Chance Perdomo, an actor who starred in the television series “Gen V” and “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” has died as a result of a motorcycle accident. He was 27. https://t.co/EfyqI3r3Cw pic.twitter.com/KAznXy7ywc — Variety (@Variety) March 30, 2024

Perdomo was born on Oct. 19, 1996, in Los Angeles, Variety reported. As a child, he moved with his mother to Southampton, England. He intended to study law but decided to pursue acting.

Perdomo appeared in several television shows and short films before he was cast as a series regular in “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” the entertainment news website reported. He appeared in all 36 episodes of the series from 2018 to 2020, according to IMDb.com.

On “Gen V,” Perdomo was cast in the role of Andre Anderson, a popular student at Goodwin University who had the power to magnetically manipulating things, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We can’t quite wrap our heads around this,” the producers of “Gen V” said in a statement. “For those of us who knew him and worked with him, Chance was always charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature, an incredibly talented performer, and more than anything else, just a very kind, lovely person.

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense. We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

© Cox Media Group