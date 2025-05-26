Charlie Rangel, former influential congressman from Harlem, dead at 94

The 23-term congressman from New York, known as the "Lion of Lenox Avenue," died May 26. He was 94.

NEW YORK — Charlie Rangel, the former influential New York congressman from Harlem who was a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, died Monday. He was 94.

Rangel died while surrounded by family, according to the City College of New York, which announced his death.

“Throughout his career, Congressman Rangel fought tirelessly for affordable housing, urban revitalization, fair tax policies, and equal opportunities for all Americans,” his family said in a statement.

Known as the “Lion of Lenox Avenue,” Rangel, a Democrat, won a seat in the House of Representatives when he defeated Adam Clayton Powell Jr. in 1971.

Charles Bernard Rangel, the former congressman from Harlem, and the last remaining founder of the Congressional Black Caucus, has died at age 94, according to his family. Read more here: https://t.co/9ZvaV0kkjW pic.twitter.com/zH4IlTyvOn — New York Amsterdam News (@NYAmNews) May 26, 2025

Rangel became the first Black member of the Ways and Means Committee in 1974. He would chair the committee in 2007 but resigned his post three years later before being found guilty of multiple ethics violations. He was censured by the House in December 2010.

According to CCNY, Rangel’s achievements in Congress included championing the national Empowerment Zone program, the Affordable Care Act, the Low Income Housing Tax Credit and the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009. Other causes included helping to pass the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Work Opportunity Tax Credit, Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI) and the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act.

Rangel retired in 2017 after serving in the House for 47 years.

Born on June 11, 1930, in Harlem, Rangel served with the Army during the Korean War and received a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

“Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice,“ House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries tweeted. ”The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature. Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power."

Rep. Charlie Rangel was a phenomenal patriot, hero, statesman, leader, trailblazer, change agent & champion for justice.



The Lion of Lenox Ave was a transformational force of nature.



Harlem, NYC & America are better today because of his service. May he forever rest in power. pic.twitter.com/rLqqBmAsGY — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 26, 2025

In a statement, the City College of New York called Rangel a war hero, a history-making Congressman and a longtime friend.

“He served for 23 terms in the House of Representatives and was cited as the most effective lawmaker in Congress, leading all of his colleagues in passing legislation,” the statement read. " He was the primary sponsor of President Obama’s historic health care reform law. Recognized as one of the hardest-working legislators in Congress, he sponsored 40 bills and resolutions that became law throughout his tenure.”

After he was discharged from the Army, Rangel enrolled at New York University and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1957. Three years later, he earned his law degree from St. John’s University Law School.

Charlie Rangel was a mentor and a friend. He taught me that leadership is about lifting others up and in the face of injustice, you don’t flinch, you don’t fold—you fight.



He was a giant in every sense.



And though he’s gone, his spirit will echo for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/a7pIo7m9ua — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) May 26, 2025

Upon discharge from the military, Rangel enrolled at New York University, earned his B.A. degree in 1957, and three years later, a law degree from St. John’s University Law School.

“Charlie Rangel was a mentor and a friend,“ former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted. ”He taught me that leadership is about lifting others up and in the face of injustice, you don’t flinch, you don’t fold — you fight.

“He was a giant in every sense. And though he’s gone, his spirit will echo for generations to come.”

In 2000, Rangel was instrumental in persuading Hillary Clinton to enter electoral politics by running for the Senate from New York.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called Rangel, a “great man, a great friend, and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America.”

“The list of his accomplishments could take pages, but he leaves the world a much better place than he found it,” Schumer tweeted.

Charlie Rangel was a great man, a great friend, and someone who never stopped fighting for his constituents and the best of America.



The list of his accomplishments could take pages, but he leaves the world a much better place than he found it. pic.twitter.com/d1j0YwzWs3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 26, 2025

Charlie Rangel spent a lifetime serving his country — first as a decorated veteran of the Korean War, then as an assemblyman, and a congressman. For nearly 50 years, he represented his community as one of our city’s greatest elected leaders.



I am so sad to lose a dear friend… — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) May 26, 2025

© 2025 Cox Media Group