Cherlato? Cher announces launch of gelato brand

Just desserts: Cher announced that she will be launching a brand of gelato. (Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic)

Believe it: Cher is expanding into the dessert business.

>> Read more trending news

The 77-year-old singer has won a Grammy, an Oscar and an Emmy, and has had four No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. What else is there to achieve?

Cherlato sounds like a challenge. And Cher is moonstruck by the idea of succeeding with her new brand of gelato dessert.

“Yep, This Is Real. ... I’m Launching My Gelato. … Watch Out LA‼️” Cher wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday. “All Started 5 Years Ago And Now It’s Finally HAPPENING. More To Come. ...”

The post included a video featuring a colorfully decorated ice cream truck with Cher’s photos plastered on the vehicle, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Although the singer did not reveal the name of her new product, the word “Cherlato” was prominently featured on the truck, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Background music for the video was her 1998 No. 1 hit, “Believe,” which topped the Billboard charts for four weeks.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 41 1964 OCTOBER 1964: Entertainer Cher poses for a portrait session in October 1964. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Michael Ochs Archives)

©2023 Cox Media Group