Chiefs fan creates Cabbage Patch dolls featuring Kelce family, Taylor Swift

LIBERTY, Mo. — Football fans can be loyal, rabid -- and creative.

A longtime Kansas City Chiefs fan took her son’s vintage Cabbage Patch doll collection and transformed them into hand-sewn members of the Kelce family -- and even added a Taylor Swift version.

Teresa Henderson, of Liberty, Missouri, made Cabbage Patch dolls of the Kelce brothers last season, when the siblings were meeting in Super Bowl LVII, KSHB-TV reported.

“During the podcasts that the two boys have, they were discussing signing baby dolls. And Travis is like, ‘Oh, no, I’m not signing a baby doll.’ And Jason pressured him. He said, ‘OK, maybe I’ll sign a baby doll,’” Henderson told the television station. “So, I took my son’s 1985 Cabbage Patch doll … and turned it into a Travis Kelce doll and started taking it to the ballgames in any place.”

Jason Kelce has already signed his doll. Henderson is still waiting on Travis’ signature.

The dolls Henderson created are two years older than Jason Kelce and four years older than Travis Kelce.

Henderson also created a Cabbage Patch doll of the Kelce brothers’ mother, Donna Kelce, KSHB reported. The Kelce matriarch is decked out in her split-team jacket, a Kelce shirt and a miniature box of her favorite cookies.

Donna Kelce signed her doll for Henderson when she ran into her at a restaurant opening.

“She said ‘Absolutely,’” Henderson told the television station. “So she stood there and she signed her Cabbage Patch doll.”

Henderson added a new wrinkle this season when Travis Kelce and Swift became a romantic item, creating a Cabbage Patch doll of the 12-time Grammy Award winner, KSHB reported.

Henderson said she is hoping to get Travis’ signature, and perhaps even Swift’s autograph. She is thinking about adding Chiefs coach Andy Reid and two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with Jason Kelce’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

“I don’t want to be famous, the dolls do, so it’s fun, but it was amazing over the past year,” Henderson told KSHB. “Some people are like ‘I have dolls.’ I said ‘these dolls are from the 80s … I’ve just repurposed them and gave them a new life.’”

