Chuck E. Cheese giving away more than 500 free birthday parties

Chuck E. Cheese: The company is offering a free birthday party giveaway at all of its locations in the U.S. and Canada. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

IRVING, Texas — Chuck E. Cheese is known for its birthday parties for children, food including pizza and tickets from games that can be redeemed for prizes. Now, the Texas-based company is stepping up its game, offering more than 500 birthday party giveaways.

According to a news release, the company’s inaugural “Big Day of Birthdays” will be held nationwide and in Canada on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. local time. Entry to the event is free.

During the event, every Chuck E. Cheese outlet will hold a live giveaway drawing. The winner will receive a free, two-hour “Ultimate Fun Birthday Party Package” for up to 10 children, the news release stated.

Whatcha doin’ September 7th?



We’re giving away 500 FREE kids’ birthday parties and 30 minutes of FREE games! 🎉



Details: https://t.co/wztIuacJKh pic.twitter.com/pSit6gsdiL — Chuck E. Cheese (@ChuckECheese) August 31, 2023

The package will include:

A reserved table for two hours;

All-you-can-play games during the party;

A live birthday show with Chuck E. Cheese;

A ticket blaster experience for the birthday child;

Two slices of pizza per child;

Unlimited soft drinks;

Dippin’ Dots ice cream;

Complete party setup;

100 bonus E-tickets;

Goody bags;

Pizza and drinks for adult attendees.

“As the Birthday Capital of the Universe, our first Chuck E. Cheese Big Day of Birthdays will bring the joy of celebrating a birthday at Chuck E. Cheese to 500 lucky kids and their friends nationwide,” Sean Gleason, the company’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “There is no better way to celebrate that one time of the year when the most kids have birthdays than by hosting a party for all of our dedicated fans and giving back the joy our birthday parties have been bringing to kids for over 45 years.”