Close shave: Fan gets haircut to distract opposing players shooting free throws

Cutting it close: File photo. Fans at an Oakland University basketball game used clippers to shave the head of a fan. The trimming was done to try and distract Cleveland State players attempting free throws. (Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — It can get a little hairy during college basketball games. Just ask Cleveland State.

Cleveland State players stepping to the foul line to attempt free throws were treated to the sight of Oakland University students shaving the head of another fan right behind the basket, USA Today reported.

Shirtless members of the Golden Grizzlies’ swimming and diving teams sheared the locks of a fan during Saturday’s game at the Athletics Center O’rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan, according to the newspaper. The team members, used to shaving their heads to gain an advantage while competing, were neat about it, too.

They caught the man’s falling hair in a bag while the crowd howled.

The distraction seemed to work. Cleveland State shot eight of 13 from the free-throw line, much less than their already poor season average of 66.3%, The Sporting News reported.

Cameras showed two fans apparently finishing off the haircut at the end of the game so the fan could look respectable.

Oakland (15-9), in contention for the Horizon League title, eventually trimmed Cleveland State (14-10) by an 83-71 score.

Step right up to the 💈Blacktop Barbershop💈



& to answer everyone's question... yes, they did miss them. Check it out for yourself on @SportsCenter ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4HlWjIYCpV — Oakland Men's Basketball (@OaklandMBB) February 4, 2024

