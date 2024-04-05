Coast Guard searching for man who jumped from cruise ship in front of his family

Royal Caribbean Liberty of the seas Cruise Ship FILE PHOTO: Falmouth, Jamaica - March 14 2019: Royal Caribbean Liberty of the Seas Cruise Ship sails near the coast of Falmouth Jamaica. On April 4, 2024, a 20-year-old jumped from the ship. (Debbie Ann Powell/Getty Images)

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 20-year-old man who jumped from the deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise in front of his father and brother Thursday morning off the Bahamas.

Officials say the man jumped off the 18-story Liberty of the Seas cruise ship 57 miles from Great Inagua. in front of his father and brother, according to United Press International.

“The ship’s crew immediately launched a search and rescue effort alongside the U.S. Coast Guard, who has taken over the search,” a spokesman for Royal Caribbean said in a statement. The Liberty of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s ships.

“Our Care Team is providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time. For the privacy of the guest and their family, we have no additional details to share.”

The Liberty of the Seas cruise ship is the 35th largest in the world, the Coast Guard said.

Witnesses said the man’s father and brother watched as he jumped, seemingly on a spur of the moment, over the side, according to The New York Post.

“I had hung out with him and his brother in the hot tub until 3:30,” passenger Bryan Sims told the Post. " It was standing room only. He sat right beside me the whole time.”

“He was pretty drunk,” Sims continued. “As we were walking from the hot tub back to the elevators, his dad and brother were walking towards us. His dad was fussing at him for being drunk, I guess.

“When we got to them, he said to his dad, ‘I’ll fix this right now.’ And he jumped out the window in front of us all.”

The cruise set sail from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale on Monday and is set to return on Friday, according to CruiseMapper.

Note: If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

