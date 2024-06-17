Cocaine found in cheeseburger during traffic stop, police say

Cheeseburger and coke: Deputies found a bag of cocaine hidden inside a cheeseburger during a traffic stop. (Lee County Sheriff's Office )

SANFORD, N.C. — This arrest gives new meaning to the idea of having a cheeseburger and coke.

A North Carolina man and woman are accused of hiding cocaine in a cheeseburger that was discovered, along with other drugs and firearms, during a traffic stop, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, De Anthonie Trey Vion Taylor, 23, and Brianna Marie Smith, were arrested on June 11 by deputies.

Taylor, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sale and deliver schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, possession of schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Smith was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff’s office.

Narcotic agents from the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop in Sanford in the vicinity of Rose Street and Woodland Avenue, WXII-TV reported.

Agents allegedly found fentanyl, cocaine, clonazepam, marijuana and two firearms inside the vehicle, according to WRAL-TV.

According to the sheriff’s office, a bag of cocaine was found hidden inside a cheeseburger.

“BK, have it your way … not today,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

It was unclear what led to the traffic stop.

Taylor has since bonded out of the Lee County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Smith remains in jail with a $50,000 bond.

It was unclear if Taylor or Smith had attorneys, USA Today reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group