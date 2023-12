College football: Here is complete schedule of upcoming bowl games, competitors

College football: File photo. Georgia, last season's college football national champion was crowned at SoFi Stadium. This year's championship will be contested at NRG Stadium in Houston. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It’s time to go bowling. And for college football fans, it is the most wonderful time of the year.

There are 43 bowl games scheduled this season, including two College Football Playoff semifinals and the national championship game, according to ESPN. The first postseason game begins on Dec. 16, culminating with the National Championship game on Jan. 8, 2024.

Disney’s ESPN and ABC networks will air 40 of the 43 bowl games. Fox, CBS and The CW will each broadcast one game.

The two CFP semifinal playoff games will be played on New Year’s Day, with No. 1 Michigan meeting No. 4 Alabama in the Rose Bowl and No. 2 Washington facing No. 3 Texas in the Sugar Bowl. It is the final year of the four-team playoff. Beginning next season, the CFP will use a 12-team format to determine the national champion, NBC Sports reported.

The two teams passed over for the College Football Playoff, Florida State and two-time defending national champion Georgia, will meet on Jan. 1 in the Orange Bowl.

Here is a look at the upcoming schedule (All times are Eastern)

College Football Playoff Schedule

Semifinals

Rose Bowl presented by Prudential

Michigan (13-0) vs. Alabama (12-1)

Monday, Jan. 1, 5 p.m. (ESPN)

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Washington (13-0) vs. Texas (12-1)

Monday, Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

National Championship

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T

Semifinal winners

Monday, Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

NRG Stadium, Houston

New Year’s Bowl Games

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Ohio State vs. Missouri

Friday, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Mississippi vs. Penn State

Saturday, Dec. 30, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Capital One Orange Bowl

Georgia vs. Florida State

Saturday, Dec. 30, 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

ReliaQuest Bowl

Wisconsin vs. LSU

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, 12 p.m. (ESPN2)

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

VRBO Fiesta Bowl

Liberty vs. Oregon

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Tennessee vs. Iowa

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

College Bowl Schedule

Saturday, Dec. 16

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio University

11 a.m. (ESPN)

Brooks Stadium, Conway, South Carolina

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Howard vs. Florida A&M

12 p.m. (ABC)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta.

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana

2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Avocados From Mexico Cure Bowl

Appalachian State vs. Miami (Ohio)

3:30 p.m. (ABC)

FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Isleta New Mexico Bowl

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State

5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk

Boise State vs. UCLA

7:30 p.m. (ABC)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

California vs. Texas Tech

9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

Monday, Dec. 18

Famous Toastery Bowl

Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Tuesday, Dec. 19

Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Texas-San Antonio vs. Marshall

9 p.m. (ESPN)

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, Texas

Thursday, Dec. 21

Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

South Florida vs. Syracuse

8 p.m. (ESPN)

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida

Friday, Dec. 22

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Georgia Tech vs. Central Florida

6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Saturday, Dec. 23

Camellia Bowl

Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois

12 p.m. (ESPN)

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Alabama

Birmingham Bowl

Troy vs. Duke

12 p.m. (ABC)

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Air Force vs. James Madison

3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Utah State vs. Georgia State

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, Idaho

68 Ventures Bowl

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan

7 p.m. (ESPN)

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Utah vs. Northwestern

7:30 p.m. (ABC)

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Easypost Hawai’i Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State

10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawaii

Tuesday, Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl

Minnesota vs. Bowling Green

2 p.m. (ESPN)

Ford Field, Detroit

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Texas State vs. Rice

5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Kansas vs. UNLV

9 p.m. (ESPN)

Chase Field, Phoenix

Wednesday, Dec. 27

Military Bowl Presented by GoBowling.com

Virginia Tech vs. Tulane

2 p.m. (ESPN)

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

North Carolina vs. West Virginia

5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

DIRECTV Holiday Bowl

Louisville vs. Southern Cal

8 p.m. (Fox)

Petco Park, San Diego

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State

9 p.m. (ESPN)

NRG Stadium, Houston

Thursday, Dec. 28

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Boston College vs. SMU

11 a.m. (ESPN)

Fenway Park, Boston

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Miami vs. Rutgers

2:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Yankee Stadium, New York

Pop Tarts Bowl

North Carolina State vs. Kansas State

5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Valero Alamo Bowl

Oklahoma vs. Arizona

9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamodome, San Antonio

Friday, Dec. 29

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Clemson vs. Kentucky

12 p.m. (ESPN)

EverBank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Tony The Tiger Sun Bowl

Notre Dame vs. Oregon State

2 p.m. (CBS)

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, Texas

Autozone Liberty Bowl

Iowa State vs. Memphis

3:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee

Saturday, Dec. 30

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Auburn vs. Maryland

2 p.m. (ABC)

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Wyoming vs. Toledo

4:30 p.m. (The CW)

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Arizona