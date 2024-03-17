Country singer Jimmie Allen settles sexual assault lawsuit with former manager

Jimmie Allen: The country singer and his former day-to-day manager have settled their lawsuits against one another. (Lisa O'Connor/AFP via Getty Images)

A former manager for Jimmie Allen has agreed to drop her lawsuit that accused the country singer of sexually assaulting her.

In court papers filed on Thursday, attorneys for Allen, 38, and his accuser -- named only as Jane Doe -- asked a federal judge for the Middle District of Tennessee to dismiss her claims, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In the same filing, Allen agreed to drop his defamation countersuit against his former day-to-day manager.

The woman sued Allen in May 2023, alleging that the singer sexually assaulted and harassed her while she was his manager from 2020 to 2022, according to USA Today. She sued Allen’s management company that hired her, Wide Open Music, and its founder, Ash Bowers, the newspaper reported.

The filing accused Bowers of knowingly failing to protect her after learning about the alleged abuse.

The music company and Bowers are still being sued, according to Variety.

In response, Allen countersued the woman in July 2023 over the lawsuit and ensuing media coverage, USA Today reported. His lawsuit accused the woman of defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The woman’s attorneys at FeganScott confirmed in a statement that paperwork had been filed, according to Variety.

“FeganScott can confirm that Jane Doe and Jimmie Allen have reached a mutual accord as to Plaintiff’s claims and Mr. Allen’s counterclaims and have agreed to dismiss them,” the attorneys said. “The decision reflects only that both parties desire to move past litigation.

“The plaintiff is continuing to pursue her claims against Williams Bowers Management d/b/a Wide Open Music, the Nashville music management firm that employed her as Allen’s day-to-day manager, for their role in the case, and one of its principals, Ash Bowers.”

Through a representative, Allen declined to comment to Billboard.

Allen is facing another lawsuit, the music news website reported. Another “Jane Doe” claims that the singer assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room and secretly recorded it.

That case is pending, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Allen has countersued his second accuser, claiming she had stolen the phone he allegedly used to record her.

