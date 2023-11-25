Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos announce pregnancy

Daddy Dak: Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is going to be a father. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas — Dak is going to be a dad.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will be changing more than plays at the line of scrimmage, as he will soon be changing diapers. The 30-year-old quarterback’s girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced that she is pregnant with his child, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Ramos made the announcement in an Instagram post on Saturday that she will give birth to a baby girl with Prescott.

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth,” Ramos wrote. " Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak.”

Prescott, in his eighth season with the Cowboys, answered his girlfriend’s post, WFAA-TV reported.

“How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God Makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily,” Prescott wrote. “Y’all can always count on me.

“Let’s do this Mama.”

Prescott also shared Ramos’ social media post to his Instagram story with the captions “beyond blessed!” and “Girl dad incoming,” the Morning News reported.

Prescott has led the Cowboys to an 8-3 record this year. Dallas is second behind Philadelphia (9-1) in the NFC East division. He has thrown for 2,935 yards and 23 touchdowns, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com.