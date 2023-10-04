Customs officers seize $906K in cocaine at US-Mexico border in southern Texas

Seized: Customs officers seized 29 packages containing a total of nearly 68 pounds of alleged cocaine. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — Customs agents seized more than $906,000 in cocaine at the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville, Texas, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the narcotics were confiscated by agents manning the Brownsville & Matamoros International Bridge on Sept. 27.

A customs agent referred a 2015 Chevrolet Traverse driven by a 31-year-old woman who is a U.S. citizen for a secondary inspection.

The news release stated that agents using a non-intrusive inspection system and K-9s discovered 29 packages that contained nearly 68 pounds of alleged cocaine inside the vehicle.

Authorities said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $906,628.

CBP agents seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver and opened a criminal investigation, according to the news release.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain tight focus on our border security mission and that dedication and drive led to this significant cocaine interception,” Tater Ortiz, port director for the Brownsville Port of Entry, said in a statement. “We remain committed to keeping our communities safe from hard narcotics while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”