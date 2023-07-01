Darren ‘Droz’ Drozdov, former pro wrestler, NFL player, dead at 54

Darren “Droz” Drozdov, a professional wrestler and NFL player who was paralyzed during a WWE event in 1999, died Friday, his family announced. He was 54.

Drozdov’s death was announced through World Wrestling Entertainment’s website. A quadriplegic since 1999, he died of natural causes, according to his family.

“We are sad to share our beloved Darren passed away this morning of natural causes,” his family said. “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. “

WWE is saddened to learn that Darren Drozdov passed away on Friday, June 30, at age 54.



WWE extends its condolences to Darren Drozdov’s family, friends and fans.https://t.co/7gDRO0tiGl pic.twitter.com/EqPtbGIPy8 — WWE (@WWE) June 30, 2023

Known as “Droz” and “Puke,” Drozdov’s career was cut short after a wrestling accident during a taping of “WWF SmackDown!” on Oct. 5, 1999, USA Today reported. He fractured two vertebrae in his neck during his match at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York, according to the newspaper. D’Lo Brown’s powerbomb maneuver left him paralyzed from the neck down, WWE said in a news release.

The match never aired, according to USA Today.

Drozdov remained with WWE as a writer and recently contributed to wrestling documentaries, including the “Dark Side of the Ring” series, the newspaper reported.

In a statement, WWE wrote that Drozdov was “a gifted athlete” before becoming a pro wrestler.

“Drozdov captivated audiences in the late 1990s with his time spent in the Legion of Doom teaming with Animal and his Droz’s World vignettes,” WWE wrote.

Born in Mays Landing, New Jersey, on April 7, 1969, Drozdov was a standout athlete at Oakcrest High School in his hometown, according to The Press of Atlantic City. He played offensive tackle for Oakcrest, which went 10-0 his senior year, the newspaper reported. He graduated in 1987.

He played college football at the University of Maryland from 1988 to 1992 and graduated with a degree in criminal justice.

Drozdov played for the Denver Broncos in 1993 and 1994. In 1993 he played in six games, starting twice, at nose tackle, according to Pro-Football-Reference. He also appeared on the squads of the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’re saddened by the passing of Darren Drozdov, who played for the Broncos from 1993-94 before becoming a @WWE wrestler,” the Broncos said in a statement. “‘Droz’ embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family.”

We're saddened by the passing of Darren Drozdov, who played for the Broncos from 1993-94 before becoming a @WWE wrestler.



"Droz" embodied the spirit of perseverance & determination through adversity, and our hearts go out to his family. pic.twitter.com/9clWCZxRdt — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 30, 2023

After rehabilitating his knee and a failed football comeback with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes, Drozdov turned his attention to pro wrestling The Press of Atlantic City reported.

He joined the WWF (now WWE) in 1998 during the wrestling promotion’s “Attitude Era,” according to NFL.com. He joined the Road Warriors and became part of the “Legion of Doom.”

Despite being paralyzed, Drozdov told Fox Sports during a 2014 interview that he held no grudges.

“I have no hard feelings toward D’Lo because (expletive) happens and everyone who gets involved in athletics, including WWE, knows the risks that exist,” Drozdov said.

“Droz maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years,” the wrestler’s family said in a statement. “His own words sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: ‘There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair, doesn’t mean my life is over. I’ve learned to live again, and my life is far from over.’”

Very sad to hear former WWE Superstar "Droz" Darren Drozdov has died. He was an amazing man with a great attitude. His own words sum up his relentless positivity in the midst of adversity: ‘There is always another day. Just because I’m paralyzed and stuck in a wheelchair,… pic.twitter.com/HcTBtmb23H — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) June 30, 2023

Man I’m so sorry to hear one of our ring brothers has passed away.

Darren Drozdov aka Droz.

We wrestled on a lot of cards together. Such an awesome dude. Great personality and great wrestling talent. We always talked about football and fishing. Sending love, strength, mana and… — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 30, 2023