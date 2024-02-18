‘Dealworthy’: Target announces new, cheapest in-store brand

On Thursday, Target revealed a new low-price brand with around 400 everyday basics.

The brand is called “Dealworthy” and is only available at Target, according to CNN.

It is expected to hit store shelves later this month nationwide as well as on its website, USA Today reported.

It is similar to Amazon Basics and offers items such as phone chargers, accessories, home items and beauty products that are more affordable for consumers. Most of the items cost less than $10, CNN reported.

“With the introduction of our newest owned brand, dealworthy, consumers can shop hundreds of everyday basics at incredibly low prices, without sacrificing quality for the price,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food, essentials and beauty officer, Target. “We know that value is top of mind for consumers, and dealworthy, backed by our owned brand promise, will not only appeal to our current guests but position us to attract even more new shoppers to Target.”

New items are expected to be added throughout the year and through 2025, USA Today reported.

