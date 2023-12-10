Derek Hough shares update on his wife, Hayley Erbert’s recovery after emergency brain surgery

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: (L-R) Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert attend the NAMI West Los Angeles first annual 2023 Mental Health Gala honoring the life & legacy of Stephen “tWitch” Boss at Pacific Design Center on May 12, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for National Alliance on Mental Illness Westside Los Angeles ) (Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for National Allian)

“Dancing With the Stars” judge Derek Hough shared an update on Friday after his wife had emergency brain surgery.

Hough’s wife, Hayley Erbert, 28, is “now on a long road to recovery” after she had brain surgery last week. Erbert was hospitalized after she became “disoriented” after a performance in Washington D.C., according to Billboard. It was part of “A Symphony of Dance” tour.

Erbert was taken to the hospital and was later diagnosed with “cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniotomy,” according to Billboard.

“An intracranial hematoma is a collection of blood within the skull. It’s usually caused by a blood vessel that bursts in the brain,” Mayo Clinic said, according to CNN.

The Mayo Clinic says that an intracranial hematoma can come from an accident or a fall. “The blood may collect in the brain tissue or underneath the skull, pressing on the brain,” CNN reported.

“Hayley has always inspired me with her CNN. will, her strength, and her resilience and no more so than in the last 48 hrs,” Hough said on Instagram. “She is now on the long road of recovery.”

“At the end of last night’s tout performance in Washington, D.C., my wife Hayley became disoriented and was taken to the hospital,” he said in a statement on Instagram, according to CNN. “She was diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy. She is in stable condition.”

Hough and Erbert got married in August in Monterey County in California, according to People Magazine. They began dating in 2015 after they met on “Dancing With the Stars,” USA Today reported.

The next “A Symphony of Dance Tour” is scheduled for Thursday in Virginia Beach, Virginia but according to USA Today, the show is “still live” on Ticketmaster as of Sunday morning.

