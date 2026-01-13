‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams dies at 68

File photo. The cartoonist, author and creator of "Dilbert," poses for a portrait with a life-sized Dilbert cutout.

Scott Adams, the cartoonist who created the beloved “Dilbert” comic strip that poked fun at office culture, died Tuesday. He was 68.

His former wife, Shelly Miles, announced Adams’ death in a live stream Tuesday. She read a statement that she said Adams prepared before his death.

“I had an amazing life,” the statement said. “I gave it everything I had.”

Miles, who was married to Adams from 2006 to 2014, earlier told TMZ that starting last week, the cartoonist was receiving hospice care at his Northern California home.

Miles told the website that Adams’ health had been declining “rapidly” as he continued to battle prostate cancer.

Adams began skewering office culture with his “Dilbert” comic strip, which debuted in 1989. At its peak, the strip appeared in approximately 2,000 newspapers.

The comic strip appeared years before television’s “The Office” and the film comedy “Office Space” entered the entertainment mainstream. Adams mocked corporate jargon, managerial attitudes and the life of the everyday worker confined to a cubicle.

Miles said that she, along with her sister and Adams’ stepdaughter Savannah, had helped care for Adams, along with nurses.

Earlier this month, Adams updated his health situation on “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

“I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” Adams said. “I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

“So there’s no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day,” the cartoonist continued. “However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another.”

Adams first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on his show in May 2025.

“If you’re wondering if I’ll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse,” he said. “There’s only one direction this goes.”

Scott Raymond Adams was born in Windham, New York, on June 8, 1957.

He took a drawing course at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York. After receiving the lowest grade in his class, he switched gears and focused on economics, receiving a bachelor’s degree in 1979.

He moved to San Francisco, got a job as a bank teller and claimed he was twice robbed at gunpoint while working behind the counter.

Adams earned an MBA in 1986 and joined PacBell as an applications engineer.

He continued at his day job at $70,000 annually even after signing a contract with United Feature Syndicate to publish Dilbert.

Adams finally left the company in 1995. Two years later, he won the Reuben Award as cartoonist of the year, the highest honor given by the National Cartoonists Society.

