‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams receiving hospice care, former wife says

Scott Adams, the cartoonist who created the beloved “Dilbert” strip, has been receiving end-of-life care at home for the past week, according to a published report.

Shelly Miles, who was married to Adams from 2006 to 2014, told TMZ that starting last week, the cartoonist was receiving hospice care at his Northern California home.

Miles told the website that Adams’ health was declining “rapidly” as he continued to battle prostate cancer.

Adams, 68, began skewering office culture with his “Dilbert” comic strip, which debuted in 1989. At its peak, the strip appeared in approximately 2,000 newspapers.

Miles said that she, along with her sister and Adams’ stepdaughter Savannah, has been helping care for Adams, along with nurses.

She added that while Scott has been in declining health, he recently filmed what could be his final podcast episode.

Earlier this month, Adams updated his health situation on “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

“I talked to my radiologist yesterday, and it’s all bad news — the odds of me recovering are essentially zero,” Adams said. “I’ll give you any updates if that changes, but it won’t.”

“So there’s no chance that I’ll get my feeling back in my legs, and I’ve got some ongoing heart failure, which is making it difficult to breathe sometimes during the day,” the cartoonist continued. “However, you should prepare yourself that January will probably be a month of transition, one way or another.”

Adams first announced his prostate cancer diagnosis on his show in May 2025.

“If you’re wondering if I’ll get better, the answer is no, it will only get worse,” he said. “There’s only one direction this goes.”

