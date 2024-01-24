Doctor accused of performing illegal surgeries on dogs A woman is facing charges after a tip led to a multi-year investigation regarding illegal surgeries on dogs in Tucson, Arizona. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman is facing charges after a tip led to a multi-year investigation regarding illegal surgeries on dogs in Tucson, Arizona.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Dr. Raquel Marie Mercado-Sepulveda was arrested and is facing animal cruelty charges, according to KOLD.

The sheriff’s office said that search warrants were served at multiple locations on Jan 17 and 18, according to KVOA. Mercado-Sepulveda was taken into custody on Jan. 18.

14 dogs and three rabbits were removed from her house along with other evidence, according to KOLD.

The investigation has reportedly been going on since the end of 2022 regarding possible unlicensed and illegal surgeries on dogs, KVOA reported. Investigators went into one of her properties and found two dogs without water in crates. The air reportedly smells bad as well. They also found that expired vaccines and medicine were kept in bad condition, KOLD reported.

She however told investigators that she took care of the dogs. She also allegedly admitted to “to performing transvaginal artificial insemination and semen collection on her dogs, as well as suturing the dogs if they got into a fight – using her experience as an OBGYN as justification for performing procedures, as well as using the internet as a source,” according to the news outlet.

Pima Animal Care Center (PACC) received a tip that Mercado-Sepulveda was allegedly “performing unlicensed and illegal surgeries on dogs,” which included c-sections, according to KOLD. Victoria Whitmore, Director of the Arizona State Veterinary Board said that suturing and treating dog wounds with no license is illegal.

A search warrant was served on her house and medical office on March 14, 2023. 34 French bulldogs, a labrador mix and two cats were removed. Pima Animal Care Center received a report from the VCA Animal Hospital that same day where a French bulldog was brought into VCA after undergoing a “botched c-section,” at a kennel that was allegedly associated with Mercado-Sepulveda, according to a probable cause statement obtained by the news station.

Mercado-Sepulveda is reportedly an OBGYN in Tucson, KVOA reported. Her practice remains open and operating, according to KOLD.

Authorities say additional charges may be filed depending on the investigation.

