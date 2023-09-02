Dog sneaks into Metallica concert in Southern California

Metallica: James Hetfield and Metallica played before thousands of fans at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 25 -- and one dog. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Enter German Shepherd.

A wayward dog managed to sneak into a Metallica concert last month and took in the metal band’s performance at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, KTLA-TV reported.

Originally, posts on social media showed the female dog, named Storm, sitting on a chair, apparently watching the concert. Posters claimed that Storm had been abandoned at the Aug. 25 show, sparking outrage, but the band posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the dog had merely escaped from its home near the stadium and found a comfortable seat.

“After a full night of taking in the show with her Metallica family, Storm was safely reunited with her actual family the next day,” Metallica tweeted. “She had a great time listening to her favorite songs ‘Barx Æterna,’ ‘Master of Puppies’ and ‘The Mailman That Never Comes.’”

You might have heard we had a four-legged fan join us for #M72LA! Despite reports to the contrary, our friend Storm snuck out of her home adjacent to @SoFiStadium and made her way to the gig all by herself.



The band added that fans should not bring their pets to Metallica’s M72 World Tour but did concede that Storm “sure did have her day,” KTLA reported.

And from that perspective, nothing else matters.

